An early dose of momentum helped Painesville Riverside to a 52-21 runaway past Youngstown Boardman for an Ohio high school football victory at Painesville Riverside High on Sept. 15.

Painesville Riverside jumped in front of Youngstown Boardman 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers’ offense moved in front for a 31-21 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Painesville Riverside charged to a 45-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Painesville Riverside faced off against Mentor and Youngstown Boardman took on Youngstown Chaney on Sept. 1 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.