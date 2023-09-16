Monroe shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 48-21 win over Washington Court House Washington on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Washington Court House Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Monroe as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Monroe and Washington Court House Washington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Monroe took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Sept. 1 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

