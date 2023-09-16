Germantown Valley View topped Eaton 35-27 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Eaton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Germantown Valley View as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans kept a 21-14 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Eaton trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 21-20.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time Germantown Valley View and Eaton played in a 38-17 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Eaton faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Germantown Valley View took on Bellbrook on Sept. 1 at Germantown Valley View High School.

