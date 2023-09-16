Westerville South grabbed a 22-7 victory at the expense of Sunbury Big Walnut on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Westerville South enjoyed a modest margin over Sunbury Big Walnut with a 22-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Franklin and Westerville South took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Sept. 1 at Westerville South High School.

