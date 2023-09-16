A suffocating defense helped Ontario handle Bellville Clear Fork 45-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Ontario a 14-0 lead over Bellville Clear Fork.

The Warriors opened a lopsided 38-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Ontario thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Lexington.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.