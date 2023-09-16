Heath eventually beat Zanesville 40-20 at Heath High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 20-13 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Zanesville showed some mettle by fighting back to a 26-20 count in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Zanesville and Heath played in a 22-11 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Heath faced off against Creston Norwayne and Zanesville took on St. Clairsville on Sept. 1 at St. Clairsville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.