Newark Licking Valley dominated Hebron Lakewood 37-14 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Newark Licking Valley jumped in front of Hebron Lakewood 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Newark Licking Valley jumped to a 37-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Newark Licking Valley and Hebron Lakewood played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Bexley and Newark Licking Valley took on Millersburg West Holmes on Sept. 1 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

