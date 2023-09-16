Defense dominated as Newark Catholic pitched a 20-0 shutout of Pataskala Licking Heights in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Newark Catholic steamrolled ahead of Pataskala Licking Heights 20-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Defense ruled the first, second and fourth quarters as the Green Wave and the Hornets were both scoreless.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Catholic faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newark Catholic faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 1 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.