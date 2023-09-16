It was a tough night for Johnstown Northridge which was overmatched by Granville in this 36-6 verdict.

Granville opened with a 13-0 advantage over Johnstown Northridge through the first quarter.

The Blue Aces opened a lopsided 26-6 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Granville pulled to a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Aces got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Granville and Johnstown Northridge faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Granville took on Johnstown on Sept. 1 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

