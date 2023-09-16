Howard East Knox’s defense throttled Cardington-Lincoln, resulting in a 32-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Howard East Knox moved in front of Cardington-Lincoln 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense thundered in front for a 26-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Howard East Knox faced off against North Robinson Colonel Crawford and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Sept. 1 at Bucyrus High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.