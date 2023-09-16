Lima raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 39-14 win over Toledo Bowsher in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense darted in front for a 26-14 lead over the Blue Racers at the intermission.

Lima roared to a 32-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lima and Toledo Bowsher squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lima Senior High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Maumee and Lima took on Cincinnati Withrow on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

