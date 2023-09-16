Wapakoneta raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-13 win over Van Wert in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 7-6 lead over Van Wert.

The Redskins registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Wapakoneta steamrolled to a 41-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Wapakoneta and Van Wert played in a 20-19 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Van Wert faced off against Celina and Wapakoneta took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Sept. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.