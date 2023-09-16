St. Marys rolled past Ottawa-Glandorf for a comfortable 41-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

St. Marys opened with a 15-7 advantage over Ottawa-Glandorf through the first quarter.

The Roughriders opened a thin 21-7 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

St. Marys jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Wapakoneta and St. Marys took on Defiance on Sept. 1 at St. Marys Memorial.

