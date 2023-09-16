Lima Bath topped Elida 21-17 in a tough tilt at Lima Bath High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lima Bath a 7-0 lead over Elida.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 14-7 lead over the Wildcats heading into the second quarter.

Elida jumped a slim margin over Lima Bath as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took an 8-3 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Elida and Lima Bath faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lima Bath faced off against Lima Shawnee and Elida took on Kenton on Sept. 1 at Elida High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.