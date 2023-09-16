Tiffin Calvert eventually beat Gibsonburg 35-25 on Sept. 16 in Ohio football action.

Tiffin Calvert opened with a 14-6 advantage over Gibsonburg through the first quarter.

The Senecas registered a 27-12 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.

Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears managed a 13-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Gibsonburg and Tiffin Calvert played in a 44-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Sept. 8 at Gibsonburg High School.

