Tiffin Columbian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-17 win against Huron in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Huron, as it began with a 10-7 edge over Tiffin Columbian through the end of the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense darted in front for a 21-10 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian thundered to a 28-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Huron took on Genoa Area on Sept. 1 at Huron High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.