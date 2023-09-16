Springfield Shawnee’s defense throttled Springfield Kenton Ridge, resulting in a 30-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Springfield Kenton Ridge High on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 15-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Springfield Shawnee pulled to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Springfield Shawnee took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Sept. 1 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

