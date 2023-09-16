Springfield Northwestern handled New Carlisle Tecumseh 28-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield Northwestern and New Carlisle Tecumseh locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Warriors held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

