Urbana topped Richwood North Union 31-28 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Urbana moved in front of Richwood North Union 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Richwood North Union took the lead 28-24 to start the fourth quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Hillclimbers’ defeat of the Wildcats.

Last season, Urbana and Richwood North Union faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Urbana faced off against Tipp City Bethel and Richwood North Union took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Sept. 1 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

