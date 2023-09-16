London recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 41-3 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

London opened with a 14-0 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

St. Paris Graham fought back in the third quarter to make it 35-3.

The Red Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, London and St Paris Graham faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at St Paris Graham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, London faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and St Paris Graham took on Brookville on Sept. 1 at St Paris Graham High School.

