Plain City Jonathan Alder took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 21-0 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.

The Pioneers registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 49-7.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Sept. 1 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

