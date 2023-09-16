Wauseon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Metamora Evergreen from start to finish for a 24-3 victory at Metamora Evergreen High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Wauseon a 7-3 lead over Metamora Evergreen.

The Indians registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Wauseon breathed fire to a 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Rossford and Wauseon took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 1 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

