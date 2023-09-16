Hamler Patrick Henry finally found a way to top Bryan 46-42 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Hamler Patrick Henry jumped in front of Bryan 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 22-22 deadlock.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted ahead over Bryan when the fourth quarter began 38-30.

The Golden Bears outpointed the Patriots 12-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Bryan and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Columbus Grove and Bryan took on Sherwood Fairview on Sept. 1 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

