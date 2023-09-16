Leipsic handled Ada 55-24 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Leipsic a 7-3 lead over Ada.

The Vikings opened a slim 21-10 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Leipsic breathed fire to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Leipsic and Ada faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ada faced off against New Washington Buckeye Central and Leipsic took on Pandora-Gilboa on Sept. 1 at Leipsic High School.

