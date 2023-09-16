Defense dominated as Oak Harbor pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rossford in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Oak Harbor stormed in front of Rossford 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Oak Harbor jumped to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rossford faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Oak Harbor took on Port Clinton on Sept. 1 at Oak Harbor High School.

