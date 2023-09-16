Paulding handed Sherwood Fairview a tough 34-20 loss during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Paulding opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 22-6 advantage at intermission over the Apaches.

Paulding thundered to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Paulding and Sherwood Fairview played in a 29-10 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Paulding faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Sherwood Fairview took on Bryan on Sept. 1 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

