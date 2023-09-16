Perrysburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oregon Clay 44-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Perrysburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oregon Clay through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 29-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Perrysburg roared to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

