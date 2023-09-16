Napoleon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Holland Springfield from start to finish for a 42-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Napoleon moved in front of Holland Springfield 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Napoleon steamrolled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Napoleon and Holland Springfield squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Holland Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Holland Springfield faced off against Toledo Start and Napoleon took on Sylvania Northview on Sept. 1 at Sylvania Northview High School.

