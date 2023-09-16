Van Buren posted a narrow 14-12 win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Van Buren opened with a 14-12 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Van Buren faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Van Buren took on Arcadia on Sept. 1 at Van Buren High School.

