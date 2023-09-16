Pandora-Gilboa controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-14 win against McComb on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Pandora-Gilboa and McComb fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time McComb and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 26-21 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, McComb faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Pandora-Gilboa took on Leipsic on Sept. 1 at Leipsic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.