Bradenton IMG controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 28-6 victory over Cleveland Glenville in Florida high school football on Sept. 15.

Bradenton IMG opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cleveland Glenville through the first quarter.

The Ascenders opened an enormous 23-6 gap over the Tarblooders at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bradenton IMG and Cleveland Glenville were both scoreless.

The Ascenders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Avon.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.