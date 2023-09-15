Bradford broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Portsmouth Sciotoville East 40-36 at Bradford High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bradford a 20-0 lead over Portsmouth Sciotoville East.

The Tartans battled back to make it 34-22 at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Portsmouth Sciotoville East made it 40-36.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bradford faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Corning Miller on Sept. 1 at Corning Miller High School.

