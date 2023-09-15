Ashland Fairview took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Franklin Furnace Green 36-12 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Ashland Fairview a 20-6 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 36-12 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Ashland Fairview faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ashland Fairview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Manchester.

