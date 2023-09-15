Beallsville topped Blacksville Clay-Battelle 34-31 in a tough tilt for a West Virginia high school football victory at Blacksville Clay-Battelle High on Sept. 15.

The Blue Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 26-8 lead over the Cee-Bees at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Cee-Bees managed a 23-8 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Blacksville Clay-Battelle and Beallsville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Beallsville High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Beallsville squared off with Matamoras Frontier in a football game.

