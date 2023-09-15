Beaver Eastern topped Racine Southern 50-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Racine Southern, as it began with a 22-7 edge over Beaver Eastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 28-22 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Racine Southern climbed back to within 36-35.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Beaver Eastern faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Racine Southern took on Chesapeake on Sept. 1 at Racine Southern High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.