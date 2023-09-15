Frankfort Adena eventually beat Chillicothe Southeastern 44-31 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern settling for a 23-23 first-quarter knot.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Frankfort Adena enjoyed a meager margin over Chillicothe Southeastern with a 30-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Frankfort Adena faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Beaver Eastern on Sept. 1 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.