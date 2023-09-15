Columbiana finally found a way to top Lisbon 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Clippers registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Columbiana darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Columbiana and Lisbon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisbon faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Columbiana took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Sept. 1 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

