Bainbridge Paint Valley dominated Williamsport Westfall 41-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Bainbridge Paint Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Williamsport Westfall through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Bainbridge Paint Valley stormed to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bearcats held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Greenfield McClain and Williamsport Westfall took on Circleville on Sept. 1 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.