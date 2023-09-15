Piketon’s advantage forced Chillicothe Zane Trace to dig down, but it did to earn a 35-24 win Friday in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Piketon started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Chillicothe Zane Trace at the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers kept a 14-6 halftime margin at the Redstreaks’ expense.

Chillicothe Zane Trace jumped to a 21-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Piketon played in a 38-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Piketon faced off against Lucasville Valley and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Richwood North Union on Sept. 1 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

