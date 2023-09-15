Coal Grove notched a win against Chesapeake 44-30 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Hornets registered a 24-8 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers managed a 22-20 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Coal Grove and Chesapeake faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Coal Grove faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Chesapeake took on Racine Southern on Sept. 1 at Racine Southern High School.

