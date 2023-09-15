Brookfield posted a narrow 41-39 win over Youngstown Liberty for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Brookfield and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Brookfield took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Sept. 1 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.