Defense dominated as Garrettsville Garfield pitched a 64-0 shutout of Warren Champion during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Parma Normandy and Warren Champion took on Ravenna Southeast on Sept. 1 at Warren Champion High School.

