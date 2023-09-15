Defense dominated as Cincinnati McNicholas pitched a 35-0 shutout of St. Bernard Roger Bacon for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Mcnicholas High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Goshen and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 1 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

