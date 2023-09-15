Defense dominated as Byesville Meadowbrook pitched a 63-0 shutout of Warsaw River View in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Byesville Meadowbrook opened with a 30-0 advantage over Warsaw River View through the first quarter.

The Colts opened an immense 51-0 gap over the Black Bears at the intermission.

Byesville Meadowbrook steamrolled to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Warsaw River View and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Cambridge and Warsaw River View took on Massillon Tuslaw on Sept. 1 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

