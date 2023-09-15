Gallipolis Gallia dismissed Portsmouth by a 50-18 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Gallipolis Gallia roared in front of Portsmouth 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Trojans climbed back to within 36-12.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and Portsmouth played in a 36-34 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Point Pleasant and Portsmouth took on Greenup County on Sept. 1 at Portsmouth High School.

