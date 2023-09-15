Canfield South Range posted a narrow 37-33 win over Struthers in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 27-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Struthers drew within 37-33 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Struthers squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canfield South Range squared off with Warren John F. Kennedy in a football game.

