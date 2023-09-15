Canal Fulton Northwest posted a narrow 42-35 win over Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Canal Fulton Northwest opened with a 14-7 advantage over Navarre Fairless through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a small 28-14 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Navarre Fairless battled back to make it 28-27 in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Navarre Fairless and Canal Fulton Northwest played in a 31-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Navarre Fairless faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Canal Fulton Northwest took on Louisville on Sept. 1 at Louisville High School.

