A swift early pace pushed East Liverpool Beaver Local past Belmont Union Local Friday 53-26 at Belmont Union Local High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

East Liverpool Beaver Local jumped in front of Belmont Union Local 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers opened a close 34-20 gap over the Jets at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 19-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Belmont Union Local faced off against Glen Dale John Marshall and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Jefferson on Sept. 1 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

