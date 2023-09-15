Blanchester dominated Goshen 40-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Blanchester opened with a 14-7 advantage over Goshen through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Blanchester pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Blanchester and Goshen squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Blanchester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Goshen faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Blanchester took on Waynesville on Sept. 2 at Blanchester High School.

