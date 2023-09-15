Camden Preble Shawnee broke in front early and tripped Dayton Thurgood Marshall for a 31-22 win during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Camden Preble Shawnee a 24-0 lead over Dayton Thurgood Marshall.

The Cougars showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 24-8.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall clawed to within 31-16 through the third quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against New Paris National Trail and Dayton Thurgood Marshall took on Columbus East on Sept. 7 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

